Father obsessed with training daughters to be tennis champions accused of child cruelty

The mother of two British women accusing their former tennis coach father of cruelty has denied lying about the allegations in a bid to help secure contact with her children.

John De'Viana, 55, is accused of subjecting his daughters, Monaei and Nephe, to years of physical and emotional abuse in his effort to make them sporting stars. Nephe, now 19, was a poster girl for the UK's Lawn Tennis Association.

De'Viana is alleged to have sworn at the girls and behaved in a controlling way in an attempt to set them on the road to Wimbledon glory.

His former partner, Michelle Horne, said their daughters were made to train from a young age, and that "nobody really got a say" as to whether they wanted to play or not.

She told Snaresbrook Crown Court: "He was very controlling. He did everything he wanted to do. Nobody really got a say."

Monaei, now 21, was made to hold a tennis racquet from the age of 10 months and made to play aged three, her mother said.

Ms Horne said: "By the age of three she didn't really have a choice as to what he made her do."

Tara Adkin QC, defending, put it to her that one could not force a three year-old to do something they did not want to do.

Ms Horne replied: "Yes, you can, because he did."

The jury heard that the couple split up some years ago and Ms Adkin suggested Ms Horne had lied in giving evidence to help in her battle around contact with her daughters.

She said: "You have tried throughout giving your evidence to rewrite the childhood of your two girls. You have tried to present it as cruelty during tennis training when it was nothing of the sort."

Ms Horne replied: "It was cruel."

Ms Adkin went on: "You have done that because you are in a battle with your former partner over contact with your children. That's right, isn't it?"

Ms Horne said: "There were court proceedings but that isn't ... what I'm saying is true."

De'Viana, of Ilford, Essex, denies two counts of child cruelty.

He is expected to give evidence tomorrow afternoon.