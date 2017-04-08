Father, mother and two-year-old burned in London acid attack

A father, mother and their two-year-old son have suffered burns following an acid attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault on the family in Islington, north London, at around 1.05pm on Saturday.

The trio were found with injuries after a "strong acid" was thrown on them, London Fire Brigade said.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an attack on the junction of Copenhagen Street and Caledonian Road.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: "The victims - a 40-year-old father, a 36-year-old mother and their two-year-old boy - were found with injuries consistent with a noxious substance, believed to be an acid, being thrown at them.

"They were initially taken to a north London hospital and were subsequently transferred to another hospital.

"The man's injuries, whilst not believed to be life-threatening, are being treated as life-changing.

"The woman and child suffered minor injuries and have since been discharged."

The London Fire Brigade said the adults suffered 15% burns to their hands and bodies while the infant was burnt on his face.

The liquid had a PH reading of one and tests confirmed it was a strong acid and oxidizing substance, a spokesman said.