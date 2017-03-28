Father found guilty of murdering baby son in fit of rage after 'months of violent episodes'

A father in England has been found guilty of murdering his three-month-old son by hurling him "vigorously" against a hard surface in a fit of temper.

Baby Julian Hinz was taken to hospital from his flat in Bournemouth, Dorset, on April 8 last year but died a day later when doctors decided to turn off his life support.

His father, Robert Hinz, 34, of Carysfort Road, was convicted of murder and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm following a 12-day trial, Dorset Police said.

Winchester Crown Court heard that the child's mother, Monica, had left Julian healthy in the care of his father when he suffered his fatal injuries.

She put him in his cot to sleep in their bedroom while she went shopping. Meanwhile, the couple's three other children were playing with their uncle in another room.

Some 15 minutes later, Hinz was heard shouting "call an ambulance, he is not breathing". Julian's uncle entered the room and called the emergency services as Hinz gave his son CPR.

Robert Hinz.

Jurors heard that during the 999 call Hinz could be heard shouting, swearing and hitting walls and damaging property and had to be told to calm down.

As Hinz, who had been made unemployed a month earlier, tried to get into his car to follow the ambulance to hospital, police stopped him as they believed he had been drinking.

A pathologist found Julian suffered skull fractures and brain trauma. He also had fractured ribs inflicted by "squeezing" before he suffered the fatal injuries.

Nigel Lickley QC, prosecuting, told jurors: "He was feeding normally and was well when his mother left. In a few moments of anger and violence, his father killed him."

Hinz will be sentenced at a later date. Following his conviction, detectives said Hinz had subjected his baby son to months of violence before murdering him.

Detective Inspector Richard Dixey, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Any young child is utterly dependent on its parents for its safety and protection.

"A baby - just months old - is particularly vulnerable and needs almost constant attention and nurturing from its parents. Robert Hinz did not provide this protection.

"Instead he subjected his own son to months of violent episodes culminating in Julian's murder. This case is heart-breaking."