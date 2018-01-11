Father blames police for slow response after girl, eight, raped and murdered

The father of an eight-year-old Pakistani girl whose rape and killing shocked the nation has accused police of being slow to respond when his daughter went missing.

The father, Anees Ansari, who was on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia with his wife at the time of his daughter's disappearance in eastern Punjab, spoke after meeting the province's chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Mr Sharif travelled to the city of Kasur to visit the family hours after Mr Ansari returned home from Saudi Arabia to attend his daughter's funeral on Wednesday.

The girl, Zainab Ansari, disappeared last week while going to a nearby home for Koran studies and her body was found in a Kasur waste yard on Tuesday.

Her murder sparked violence on Wednesday as Kasur residents enraged over her death attacked a police station in the city.

Two people were killed and three wounded in the clashes.

Mr Sharif, who had assured Zainab's father that justice would be done, has fired Kasur's police chief over negligence in the case, according to a Punjab government statement.

Three police officers were arrested for opening fire at the mob instead of into the air during the violence.

Zainab's killing, which has drawn a wide public outcry, prompted dozens of civil society activists to rally on Thursday in the city of Lahore.

A similar rally took place on Wednesday in the port city of Karachi.

Malala Yousafzai, the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and champion for female education, tweeted on Wednesday she was "heartbroken" by Zainab's death and demanded action against the killer.

