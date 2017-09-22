Farmers blocking Champs-Elysees in Paris protest

French farmers are blocking Paris' famed Champs-Elysees in a protest against the government's agricultural policy.

Sections of the normally pristine avenue were smothered in straw as about a hundred demonstrators brandished placards such as "Macron is killing farmers" and stopped morning traffic from passing along the busy artery on Friday.

To appease the demonstration, ecology minister Nicolas Hulot spoke to protesters to hear their complaints while a farmers' delegation was received at the presidential Elysee Palace.

The farmers are angry that Mr Macron's government banned a controversial pesticide called glyphosate, among other things. The pesticide is thought to be carcinogenic.

Dozens of armed police have been deployed to the scene and put up metal barriers to contain the protest.

