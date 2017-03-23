Family of murdered PC Keith Palmers pay tribute to 'wonderful dad and husband'

Pc Keith Palmer was a "wonderful dad and husband, a loving son, brother and uncle" who will be "deeply missed", his family said.

The 48-year-old married father, who was killed in the Westminster terror attack, was "dedicated to his job and proud to be a police officer, brave and courageous".

In a statement, his family added that he was a "long-time supporter of Charlton FC", and a "friend to everyone who knew him".

They said: "He will be deeply missed. We love him so much.

"His friends and family are shocked and devastated by his loss and ask that they are left to grieve alone in peace."