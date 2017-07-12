Family issue warning after reports daughter, 14, electrocuted in bath while reaching for phone

The family of a US teenager who was found dead in the bath and who believe she was electrocuted while charging her mobile phone have issued a heartfelt appeal for others to be wary of using electrical equipment near the bath.

Madison Coe, a 14-year-old Texas girl, was taking a bath at her father’s home over the weekend when she either plugged her phone into a bathroom outlet or grabbed the already-plugged-in device, her mother told the American magazine People.

“[Her father] found her. He had knocked on the door to tell her it was time to get out [of the tub] and she said, ‘Okay,’” Madison’s mother, Angela O’Guinn-Downs, told the magazine.

“He went back 20 minutes later, she didn’t respond and he went in.”

The magazine reported that Maddison’s father, an emergency medical technician, did everything he could to save his daughter.

Madison’s grandmother, Donna O’Guinn, told KCBD that officials found burn marks on the teen.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone,” she told local TV station KCBD.

The station reports how the local medical examiner has yet to rule on an official cause of death but cite local authorities as saying “initial evidence shows signs consistent with electrocution.”

“She was such a bright, vibrant, very intelligent, loving, caring young lady,” Mrs O’Guinn-Downs said of her daughter. “She had such a huge heart. Always willing to help others.”

The family said they were speaking out about the tragic accident in order to raise awareness about the dangers of using electrical items in the bath.

Mr O’Guinn told KCBD that this kind of tragedy should not happen to anyone else.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to try to raise money to cover the costs "to ensure all their expenses are covered so they may worry about coping with the loss and not the money."

Watch the video below to see Maddison's grandmother speaking about the incident.