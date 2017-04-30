Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck killed near Mount Everest

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck has been killed in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal, expedition organisers say.

Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said Steck was killed at Camp One of Mount Nuptse on Sunday.

His body has been recovered from the site and taken to Lukla, where the only airport in the Mount Everest area is located.

It was not clear how Steck died but he was planning to climb 8,850 metre (29,035ft) Mount Everest and nearby Mount Lhotse next month.

Steck, 40, was one of the most renowned mountaineers of his generation.

AP