Falling tree kills 12, injures 52, at religious festival on Portuguese island of Madeira
Twelve people have been killed when they were crushed by a falling tree at a religious festival on Madeira, according to Portuguese authorities. Up to 52 people are said to be injured.
RTP public television has shown images of emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees near Funchal on the Atlantic island.
At least two ambulances were shown pulling away from the site.
Falling tree crushes Madeira festival-goers: 11 feared killed before street procession pic.twitter.com/oPVT6BxVWW— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 15, 2017
Portuguese media are giving different death counts. RTP said 11 people have died, while TSF radio said there are two fatalities.
The tree apparently fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival.
The Nossa Senhora do Monte festival is the island's biggest annual festivity.
Held on August 14 and 15, it draws large crowds to a church in the outskirts of the city.
