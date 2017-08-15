Falling tree kills 12, injures 52, at religious festival on Portuguese island of Madeira

Twelve people have been killed when they were crushed by a falling tree at a religious festival on Madeira, according to Portuguese authorities. Up to 52 people are said to be injured.

RTP public television has shown images of emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees near Funchal on the Atlantic island.

At least two ambulances were shown pulling away from the site.

Portuguese media are giving different death counts. RTP said 11 people have died, while TSF radio said there are two fatalities.

The tree apparently fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival.

The Nossa Senhora do Monte festival is the island's biggest annual festivity.

Held on August 14 and 15, it draws large crowds to a church in the outskirts of the city.

