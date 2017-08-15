Falling tree injures three children and an adult in New York's Central Park

An adult and three children have been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a tree fell in Central Park in New York.

Rescuers were called about mid-morning on Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street.

A witness said a woman briefly lost consciousness and people tried to lift branches off her. The witness said the woman was with three children.

The ages of the children were not known.

Online images showed the large uprooted tree on the ground, blocking the road.

Witnesses said they heard a cracking sound and the large tree crashed seconds later.

Authorities later said the four had non-life-threatening injuries.

