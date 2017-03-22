Fake faith healer who 'frightened' family into paying £30,000 walks free

A bogus faith healer who claimed he could cure mental illness to con a family out of £30,000 has walked free from court.

Police said Karamba Tunkara, 35, told his victims failure to make payments would have a negative impact on their health.

He pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was given an 18-month suspended sentence at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Tunkara, of Colindale Road, Birmingham, is said to have made promises to a family that he could cure mental illness and was given a "substantial amount of money" to rid someone of schizophrenia.

In a statement following the court hearing, the victims said: "Today we, as a family, can breathe more easily.

"Due to what we have gone through for the last five years or so, it has been a very long and difficult process, however we as a family would like to say please, please do not trust anyone who claims to be a spiritual healer and can help with black magic.

"If they say they can help you in any other way with your problems, don't do it, stay well clear from those kind of people."

Investigating officer Pc Adam Makepeace said: "Tunkara advertised his services under the name of Sheikh Saleem and frightened his victims in to thinking if they didn't make the payments, it would have a negative effect on their health and prospects.

"He had no regard for the effect his actions would have on the family and he preyed on vulnerable people for his own financial gain."