Factory workers get life for riots that led to death of manager

Thirteen factory workers have been sentenced to life imprisonment for taking part in violence at India's largest car factory that led to the death of a manager nearly five years ago.

Four other workers were sentenced to five years in prison for the rioting that broke out at the Maruti Suzuki manufacturing unit in Manesar in Haryana state in July 2012.

The rioting followed a dispute between workers and management at the factory.

The court on Saturday also fined 14 other workers accused of rioting and vandalism at the factory.

Defence lawyers said they would appeal against the verdict.

The subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp operates two factories in India.

Security guards stand near the burnt down reception block of Maruti Suzuki factory in Manesar, near New Delhi, India, in July 2012.

- AP