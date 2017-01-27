Fact checking Donald Trump’s first week: All the stuff that’s been discredited since the inauguration

It’s the end of Donald Trump’s first week as POTUS and it’s been an eventful one to say the least.

One thing in particular it’s been full of is the cries of FAKE NEWS as claims have been made, then contested or corrected, and in some cases made again.

Here’s a run-down of all the stuff that’s made headlines, rightly or wrongly, in the past week…

Hosting a concert outside the Lincoln Memorial

(Evan Vucci/AP)

Trump’s fairly Z list inaugural concert was performed outside the Lincoln Memorial, and he proudly stated: “I don’t know if it’s ever been done before, but if it has, very seldom.”

Well, that’s not exactly true. Both his predecessors hosted inaugural events at the exact same spot.

The Martin Luther King Jr bust in the Oval Office

Tweeting again: wh aide confirms the MLK bust is still there. I looked for it in the oval 2x & didn't see it. My apologies to my colleagues — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 21, 2017

On the evening of Trump’s Inauguration Day, Time reporter Zeke Miller reported that the bust of Martin Luther King Jr had been removed from the Oval Office.

But it turned out the bust was never actually moved, just obstructed from his view, and in Miller’s correction he apologised for the mistake.

A reminder of the media danger of tweet first check facts later https://t.co/dYqwRv1p0f — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 21, 2017

Press secretary Sean Spicer accepted the apology but also took the opportunity to use it as a not-so-subtle warning to reporters.

The ‘dramatic expansion of the federal workforce’

Spicer says there's been a "dramatic expansion of the federal workforce in recent years." This is unequivocally false. pic.twitter.com/Gu8P2z9FZu — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 23, 2017

Spicer’s first official press conference on Monday – after calling a brief one on Saturday to basically scold the media – included the claim that there’s been a “dramatic expansion of the federal workforce in recent years”.

But this has been discredited by many as being unsupported by facts, including data journalists and fact-checking website PolitiFact.

Crowds at the inauguration

Pres. Trump 'won’t allow' anyone to demean people in Inauguration crowd. "We had the biggest audience in the history of inaugural speeches." pic.twitter.com/Rt1c2f4Y9U — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2017

This has caused, and is still causing, a LOT of debate.

Despite plenty of pictures from January 20 showing empty stands and bags of room – taken from various angles, throughout the day’s events, from professional photographers and from TV broadcasts – Spicer has maintained that Trump’s inauguration drew “the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe”.

(AP)

Side-by-side shots comparing Trump’s and Barack Obama’s special day in 2009 did the rounds on social media, as did accusations of them being misleading and being taken at different times during the day.

But the top photo and the bottom video screengrab were both taken shortly before noon from the top of the Washington Monument.

Scientists have even weighed in, with Manchester Metropolitan University’s Professor Keith Still and Marcel Altenburg analysing seven live video feeds and concluding Trump had one-third of Obama’s attendance.

Can’t argue with science, ey?

Crowds at the protests

(Alex Brandon/AP)

Much to Trump’s dismay, the global Women’s March protest crowds that gathered the day after his inauguration were WAY bigger than the number who came out to see him. Like, so big that political scientists have said it’s possibly the largest day of protests in US history.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Trump did at least acknowledge that the protests did happen, admitting that he watched them, but told ABC reporter David Muir in his first interview as president that he “couldn’t hear them” outside his new house.

Hmm.

The bodyguard with his ‘fake hands’

(Evan Vucci/AP)

Footage of a bodyguard walking down the inaugural parade route behind the Trumps caused a stir on social media when he refrained from moving his hand from the same position for a good few moments, prompting claims online that it was a prosthetic arm used to conceal a weapon.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that theory was dispelled pretty quickly when footage showed his hand move like a normal human hand after a few more moments had passed.

The Philadelphia homicide rate

(Matt Rourke/AP)

Speaking in Philadelphia at the GOP Retreat, Trump said the city’s murder rate has been “terribly increasing”. In fact, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, homicides are going down.

Last year the city saw 277 homicides, down from 280 the previous year. Disclaimer: with 27 homicides so far this year, the number is actually up from the same point last year – but the Washington Post says it’s “too small a sample size to say violence is ‘terribly increasing’”.

Kerryanne Conway with her ‘alternative facts’

📈A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 22, 2017

Let’s end on a lighter note. Possibly the most bizarre claim from the week came from Trump’s adviser, who said that White House statements were not lies, but “alternative facts”.

The ones to discredit this phrase, not that it really needed it, were the ones in the best position to do so – the dictionary.