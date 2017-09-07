Facebook: Russian operation bought ads to promote political messages in run-up to US election

Facebook has revealed an operation, likely based in Russia, spent $100,000 on adverts shown on the website in the run-up to the US election.

The social media giant says around 3,000 ads were purchased in the two years to May 2017.

Many of them apparently promoted 470 fake accounts and pages, spreading social and political messages.

Facebook said the ads spread polarising views on topics including immigration, race and gay rights.

The company said it found no link to any presidential campaign.