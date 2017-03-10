Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife expecting second child

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are expecting their second child.

In a post on the social media site, Mr Zuckerberg revealed his wife Priscilla Chan is pregnant with a girl. The couple already have a one-year-old daughter, Max.

Mr Zuckerberg wrote that he is pleased that Max will have a sister.

The social media pioneer said he grew up with three sisters and they taught him to learn from smart, strong women. He also said his wife grew up with two sisters.

The founder and CEO of Facebook said he and his wife cannot wait to welcome the new baby and do their best to raise another strong woman.