Explosives fear over suspicious object found at St Petersburg apartment building

Russian security officials are checking a suspicious object at an apartment building in St Petersburg following a suicide bombing on the city's subway system earlier in the week.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said, according to Russian news agencies, that the object found in an apartment building on the eastern outskirts of the city early on Thursday could contain explosives.

Residents have been evacuated and explosives experts have started working at the scene.

Police in St Petersburg are on high alert following Monday's explosion that killed the attacker and 13 other people and injured a further 55.

On Wednesday, officers arrested eight Central Asian migrants suspected of acting as recruiters for the Islamic State group and al Qaida's Syria branch.

The investigators found no immediate evidence of their involvement in the subway attack.

- AP