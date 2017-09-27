EX-Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra jailed in absence over rice scheme negligence

A court in Thailand has sentenced former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra in absentia to five years in prison for alleged negligence in a money-losing rice subsidy programme.

The sentence was handed down at the Supreme Court in Bangkok.

Yingluck is believed to have fled the country last month before the court session at which the verdict was initially to have been delivered.

Her government was overthrown in a military coup in 2014, and she has said the charges are politically motivated.

Her brother also led an elected government that was ousted by the military and lives in exile to avoid a jail term on corruption charges.

AP