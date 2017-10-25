Ex-public schoolboy gets 28 years for rape of two women and having sex with 14-year-old girl

A "manipulative and deceitful" former public schoolboy turned sexual predator has been handed a 28-year extended sentence in the UK for raping two women and having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Chiron Hutchinson was described as a "narcissist" and a "fantasist" who demonstrated a "deliberate pattern of behaviour" borne out of a "sense of entitlement" when he carried out the attacks in Kent last year, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

Judge Mark Jonathan Dennis QC made the comments today as he ordered the former St Bede's School pupil to serve 20 years behind bars with a further eight years on licence - known as an extended sentence.

The 20-year-old, who used to attend the public school in Hailsham, East Sussex, will have to serve at least a third of his custodial sentence before he is eligible to be considered for release.

Judge Dennis branded him an "opportunist" who strived to "engineer situations" so he could be alone with, and take advantage of, young women demonstrating a "deliberate pattern of behaviour".

He said: "He forced himself upon them for his own sexual gratification with no regard for anyone but himself."

The defendant, dressed in a grey suit, pale pink shirt and burgundy tie, sighed heavily and rubbed his chin as the judge started to speak but was motionless when the sentence was passed.

Chiron Hutchinson. Pic via Kent Police.

On October 2 last year Hutchinson raped a 17-year-old girl twice inside and outside his car in secluded woodland near Tunbridge Wells after meeting her in the town's MooMoo nightclub. The judge said the ordeal could "only be described as abduction".

Christopher May, prosecuting, said the victim had "little if any recollection of that other than her finding dirt in her underwear the following day".

Just six days later Hutchinson attacked a "very drunk" 24-year-old French woman after meeting her "by chance" walking back towards the same nightclub. He had just been rejected by another 17-year-old, the court heard.

He offered the 24-year-old a lift home but instead parked in woodland and raped her before driving back into town and leaving her "distraught", the court heard.

A month earlier he "went out of his way" to meet a 14-year-old girl, when he was 19, and showed a "significant degree of planning", Mr May said.

Hutchinson admitted two charges of sexual activity with her after striking up a conversation on Facebook, the court heard.