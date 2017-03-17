Ex-Power Rangers actor admits killing roommate with sword

A former actor on the Power Rangers TV show has pleaded guilty to killing his roommate with a sword.

Ricardo Medina, 38, admitted voluntary manslaughter with the use of a sword at Los Angeles County Superior Court. He faces six years in state prison.

Prosecutors say Medina stabbed Joshua Sutter several times in the abdomen two years ago at their house in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles.

The two had argued over Medina's girlfriend.

Medina played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on Power Rangers Wild Force in 2002.

He also provided the voice of Deker on Power Rangers Samurai in 2011 and 2012.

A Power Rangers movie is due for release in the US on March 24.

PA