Ex-gangster Terry Adams loses appeal over how much he must pay back

A former gangster has lost his appeal over how much he has to pay back from his days of crime.

Terry Adams, of the Clerkenwell syndicate also known as the Adams Family, said he had insufficient funds to meet a debt of £651,611.

A confiscation order of £750,000 was imposed in 2007 after he was jailed for seven years for conspiracy to conceal the proceeds of crime through money-laundering.

By August 2014, when High Court judge Mrs Justice Nicola Davies refused his application for a certificate of inadequacy to begin the process of getting a reduction, £651,611 was outstanding.

The order is still incurring interest and now stands at more than £700,000.

On Monday, Lord Justice Longmore, Lord Justice Hamblen and Lord Justice Irwin in the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court decision.