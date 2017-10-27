Ex-football coach faces court ahead of child sex abuse trial

Former football coach Barry Bennell has appeared in court ahead of his trial next year over a string of child sex allegations.

The 63-year-old appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link in a preliminary hearing ahead of his eight-week trial on January 8 next year.

He is charged with 55 offences, including 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 counts of buggery and two counts of attempted buggery said to have been committed on various dates between 1979 and 1991.

Barry Bennell

The allegations against the ex-Crewe Alexandra coach relate to 12 complainants.

During Friday's hearing the court heard the defendant had previously changed his name to Richard Jones.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Clement Goldstone QC, said the defendant would now be referred to in the proceedings as Mr Jones.

A further pre-trial hearing will take place on November 24.