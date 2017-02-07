Everything you need to know about Vasalgel - the 'reversible vasectomy' tested successfully on monkeys

Scientists have tested a “reversible vasectomy” form of male contraception in monkeys, bringing it a step closer to human patients.

With new clinical trials that could happen as early as next year, here’s everything you need to know about Vasalgel:

What exactly is it?

Valsalgel is injected into the vas deferens (David Cheskin/PA)

Vasalgel is a gel-like substance that is injected into the vas deferens – the tube that carries sperm out of the testicles – where it forms an impenetrable gel barrier.

Made by the non-profit organisation Parsemus Foundation in Berkeley, California, the gel, at present, is not classified as a pharmaceutical product.

Research shows the gel can be removed by flushing the duct with baking soda solution.

How effective is it?

Scientists tested the gel on lab rabbits (Isabell Schulz/Flickr)

A study in rabbits last year showed that it had the potential to provide a reversible alternative to vasectomy – which involves cutting and sealing off the vas deferens.

In the new trial, Vasalgel prevented any conceptions occurring in a test group of 16 rhesus monkeys.

Lead scientist Dr Catherine VandeVoort, from California National Primate Research Centre, says: “Our research shows that Vasalgel placement into the vas deferens produces reliable contraception in mature male rhesus monkeys as shown by the lack of pregnancies in reproductively viable females with which the males were housed.

“Importantly, we show that the method of Vasalgel placement is safe and produced fewer complications than usually occur with a vasectomy.”

Could it be used in humans in the future?

Clinical trials could take place as early as next year (Thinkstock)

The findings pave the way for clinical trials expected to begin next year.

VandeVoort adds: “Vasalgel shows real promise as an alternative to vasectomy because research in rabbits has previously shown the product to be reversible.

“Although it is possible to reverse a vasectomy, it is a technically challenging procedure and patients often have very low rates of fertility following reversal.”

One of the treated monkeys showed signs of sperm granuloma, a hard build-up of sperm in the vas deferens. The researchers say the same non-serious complication affects around 60% of men undergoing a vasectomy.

Does it have any side effects?

If reversible and without side effects, the gel could show promise as a male contraceptive (Thinkstock)

At present, it isn’t clear. Experts are calling for further research to understand more about its benefits and possible side effects, if any.

Professor Adam Balen, chairman of the British Fertility Society, says: “If free of side effects then this novel approach has the potential for great promise as a male contraceptive. It is essential to know that the reversibility remains, irrespective of the duration of use.”

Allan Pacey, Professor of Andrology at the University of Sheffield, said: “The idea of trying to replace the traditional method of vasectomy by inserting a gel into the tube which carries sperm from the testicles to the penis at ejaculation is not a new one. However, we haven’t seen much progress in developing the idea in recent years, so this study is a useful step in the right direction.”

The findings are reported in the journal Basic and Clinical Andrology.