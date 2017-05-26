Everything you need to know about the Manchester attack so far

Here are the latest updates regarding Monday night’s deadly bombing in Manchester:

What we know happened

Shortly after 10.30pm on Monday, May 22, 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated an improvised explosive device in the foyer of Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring at least 59 others.

American pop singer Ariana Grande, who is popular with teenagers and young adults, had just finished a live show in the venue.

Seven of the 22 people killed were under the age of 18. A further 23 people remain in critical care across several hospitals.

Who was Salman Abedi?

(PA Graphics/PA)

Abedi was a British national from Manchester, born to Libyan parents.

He grew up in a Muslim household, but by school age he is reported to have fallen in with “troublemakers”, according to an anonymous former friend at his secondary school, Burnage Academy.

Abedi later attended Salford University, but dropped out before graduating from his degree in business management.

He was known to the security services for holding radical views and is thought to have become increasingly incensed at his treatment as a second-generation immigrant. This anger increased after a friend was fatally knifed in what he perceived to be a religious hate crime.

He is believed to have made trips to his parents’ native Libya and Syria, where, according to the French interior minister, he may have forged links with the terror group Islamic State.

Where has the investigation led us?

(PA Graphics/PA)

Eight men, aged between 18 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in relation to the attack. A 16-year-old boy has been released without charge.

The latest arrest took place in the early hours of Friday morning at an address in Moss Side, Greater Manchester, as police continued a large-scale operation to dismantle a suspected “network” linked to Abedi’s attack.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced on Tuesday that the UK terror threat alert was being raised to its highest “critical” level, meaning a further attack is thought to be imminent.

Political fallout

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Photos detailing bomb components, hinting at the type of explosive device used by Abedi in the attack, were published by the American newspaper The New York Times earlier this week.

The photographs, which were not in public circulation at the time, caused controversy and pointed toward intelligence leaks by the American security services, who were assisting in the investigation.

The suspected leaks were strongly condemned by British police and intelligence experts, and the Government announced that it would be suspending the investigation’s intelligence cooperation with American agencies until further notice.

President Donald Trump vowed to “get to the bottom” of the “deeply troubling” leaks.

Public reaction and donations

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The widespread horror felt towards the attack has also been met with considerable charitable campaigns and expressions of unity across the city and the wider public.

Several fundraising drives have raised millions of pounds for victims and their families, including a combined donation of £1 million by local football clubs, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Two local homeless men, Chris Parker and Stephen Jones, have also had campaigns set up in their names after they stopped to help injured bystanders immediately after the attack took place.

The campaigns for both men have now made a combined total of over £70,000.

In other expressions of solidarity, Sikh temples and mosques opened their doors and offered food and shelter to anyone stranded as a result of the attack, while others offered rooms using the hashtag #RoomforManchester on social media.