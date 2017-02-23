Everyone's ready to quit life on Earth after Nasa casually discovered seven new planets

Nasa made a discovery that’s left us all feeling slightly underwhelmed with what we’ve achieved with our week so far.

NASA found 7 Earth like planets 40 light years away from us and I can't even find a nailcutter placed across the Hallway — Mahatma Wayne (@kehke_lena) February 22, 2017

Seven Earth-size planets around a single star have been revealed by the Spitzer Space Telescope – and three of them are in the habitable zone. This, by the way, is the area where a rocky planet is most likely to have liquid water.

So, yes, this record discovery could be pretty significant when it comes to finding out if there is life out there in space.

These 7 Earth-sized planets were seen by @NASASpitzer around a nearby, ultra-cool dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1: https://t.co/G9tW3cJMnV pic.twitter.com/Z6gvaH96Tz — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2017

The system of planets – called TRAPPIST-1 – is actually relatively close to us. Well, 40 light years (235 trillion miles) away.

See ya, Earth.

"NASA found seven planets that are similar to earth and three of them are most likely habitable" pic.twitter.com/3gWEnLQIRl — 🦄sandra hunter🦄 (@sndrmusic) February 22, 2017

NASA: “We just discovered 7 new Earth-sized planets”



Me: pic.twitter.com/uRfAK4sNnK — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) February 22, 2017

soooooo LET'S TALK ABOUT HOW BADLY I WANT TO MOVE TO #TRAPPIST1 ALREADY. pic.twitter.com/xpHWU1StQD — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) February 22, 2017

ME: pls send me to the new planets i want to leave earbth

NASA: theyre 40 light years away u'll die before u get there

ME: pls send me to th — jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 22, 2017

time to spread our wings and expand humanity to new planets https://t.co/uJYdtOcfqd — Jeffrey (@Jeffa_Snow) February 22, 2017

Take note of this girl’s sassy response for those who dream of heading up to TRAPPIST-1, though.

instead of lusting after sexy, younger planets, you should appreciate the loving earth that's stuck by your cheating ass this whole time — Ziwe (@ziwe) February 22, 2017

Meanwhile, other people got thinking more about that possible life out there.

what if the new planets discovered us too pic.twitter.com/Ny5voYtv1h — reggie (@1942bs) February 22, 2017

But until we can think about heading up to TRAPPIST-1 (yes, we’re maybe getting slightly ahead of ourselves, go with it), we’ll just have to make do with this little tour from Nasa.