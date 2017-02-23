Everyone's ready to quit life on Earth after Nasa casually discovered seven new planets

Nasa made a discovery that’s left us all feeling slightly underwhelmed with what we’ve achieved with our week so far.

Seven Earth-size planets around a single star have been revealed by the Spitzer Space Telescope – and three of them are in the habitable zone. This, by the way, is the area where a rocky planet is most likely to have liquid water.

So, yes, this record discovery could be pretty significant when it comes to finding out if there is life out there in space.

The system of planets – called TRAPPIST-1 – is actually relatively close to us. Well, 40 light years (235 trillion miles) away.

See ya, Earth.

Take note of this girl’s sassy response for those who dream of heading up to TRAPPIST-1, though.

Meanwhile, other people got thinking more about that possible life out there.

But until we can think about heading up to TRAPPIST-1 (yes, we’re maybe getting slightly ahead of ourselves, go with it), we’ll just have to make do with this little tour from Nasa.

