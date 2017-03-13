Everyone’s got something to say about Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a second independence referendum

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to trigger another independence referendum – which could be held as early as autumn 2018.

Speaking at Bute House in Edinburgh, she said: “In my view it is important that Scotland is able to exercise the right to choose our own future at a time when the options are clearer than they are now, but before it is too late to decide our own path.”

In 2014, Scots voted by 55% to 45% to stay part of the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon said: “I will now take the steps necessary to make sure that Scotland will have a choice at the end of this process – a choice of whether to follow the UK to a hard Brexit or to become an independent country, able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the UK and our own relationship with Europe.”

Many people have applauded her decision to give Scotland “a choice”.

Nicola Sturgeon does bold, smart thing & gets ahead of rising Brexit tide with declaration of indyref2. Measured speech. Massive impact — Lesley Riddoch (@LesleyRiddoch) March 13, 2017

Looks like Scotland is actually doing something about Brexit. Good for them. #indyref2 — Jase Hill (@jasohill) March 13, 2017

For many, it’s a welcome opportunity to make a different decision from last time – particularly considering how the situation has changed in the aftermath of Brexit. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of Scots opted to stay in the European Union, but the UK as a whole voted for Brexit.

Was a no voter last time. Won't be making that mistake again!! #indyref2 — sarah (@FiskeSsarah) March 13, 2017

Best advice for #indyref2: get off twitter, drop the flags, get yer boots on & get active. We win on doorsteps, in meaningful conversations. — Fraser Stewart (@fraserjfstewart) March 13, 2017

Some in the UK are pretty jealous that there could still a chance for Scotland to stay in the EU.

As Sturgeon calls for #indyref2 in Autumn 2018, here's a message from the rest of the UK as we head for Brexit. pic.twitter.com/LMkpthQ8Mz — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 9, 2017

Indeed even if they don’t agree with Sturgeon’s decision, a lot of people do understand why she has made it.

While I do not want it to happen, I have far more sympathy with Sturgeon's call for Scottish independence now than I did before Brexit. — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) March 13, 2017

However, not everyone is so positive. Many people are sceptical of the fact that Sturgeon has been demanding a plan for Brexit, yet offers no plan for Scotland’s potential exit from the UK.

So #sturgeon expects us to know every minute detail of Brexit yet expects Scots to face another Ref knowing absolutely nothing about scexit? — Haitch7 (@Haitch7) March 13, 2017

Sturgeon wants an indyref without a plan on the basis Brexit is happening without a plan. — Brian Sputtall (@BrianSpanner1) March 13, 2017

"Scotland doesn't have a plan for independence!"

"What's your plan for Brexit Britain?"

"Er"#indyref2 — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 13, 2017

And a lot of people are just feeling plain angry about it – for many, they were in this position just four years ago and the decision had been made. Why do it all over again? Many think Sturgeon might have her own agenda.

I'd actually love for #indyref2 to take place and @NicolaSturgeon to receive a massive slap in the face from the Scottish. #NoMeansNo — Ian (@SuperPosh7) March 13, 2017

Nicola sturgeon needs to go crawl under a rock shes living in fantasy land...we've HAD a referendum we voted NO! #indyref2 #bettertogether — Pam Lorimer (@LorimerPam) March 13, 2017

#Sturgeon using Brexit as an excuse for another referendum. Why don't you help the UK get a better deal instead of your own agenda!! — Jack Levick (@levick77) March 13, 2017

Wait a minute, didn't Nicola Sturgeon say in 2013 that the Scottish Independence Referendum was a once in a lifetime event? — Daniel Jenks (@DanielJenks89) March 13, 2017

But luckily, not everyone is at each other’s throats.

Independence Day 2: Resturgence #indyref2 — Andrea Mann 👍 (@AndreaMann) March 13, 2017

Hey – at least some people can see the humour in the whole situation.