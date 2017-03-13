Everyone’s got something to say about Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a second independence referendum

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to trigger another independence referendum – which could be held as early as autumn 2018.

Speaking at Bute House in Edinburgh, she said: “In my view it is important that Scotland is able to exercise the right to choose our own future at a time when the options are clearer than they are now, but before it is too late to decide our own path.”

In 2014, Scots voted by 55% to 45% to stay part of the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon said: “I will now take the steps necessary to make sure that Scotland will have a choice at the end of this process – a choice of whether to follow the UK to a hard Brexit or to become an independent country, able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the UK and our own relationship with Europe.”

Many people have applauded her decision to give Scotland “a choice”.

For many, it’s a welcome opportunity to make a different decision from last time – particularly considering how the situation has changed in the aftermath of Brexit. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of Scots opted to stay in the European Union, but the UK as a whole voted for Brexit.

Some in the UK are pretty jealous that there could still a chance for Scotland to stay in the EU.

Indeed even if they don’t agree with Sturgeon’s decision, a lot of people do understand why she has made it.

However, not everyone is so positive. Many people are sceptical of the fact that Sturgeon has been demanding a plan for Brexit, yet offers no plan for Scotland’s potential exit from the UK.

And a lot of people are just feeling plain angry about it – for many, they were in this position just four years ago and the decision had been made. Why do it all over again? Many think Sturgeon might have her own agenda.

But luckily, not everyone is at each other’s throats.

Hey – at least some people can see the humour in the whole situation.
