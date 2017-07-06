Everyone getting rich except me, says Trump

Donald Trump has claimed everyone in the US is benefiting from a thriving economy - except for him.

The US president bragged about recent stock market gains as he addressed a summit with the leaders of the Three Seas Initiative in Warsaw, Poland.

But he said: "Personally I've picked up nothing. That's all right. Everyone else is getting very rich. That's okay, I'm very happy."

Mr Trump gave his two adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr, and a senior executive control of his global real estate, property management and marketing empire when he took office in January - but he did not divest his businesses.

Instead he placed his financial assets in a trust that he can seize control of at any time.