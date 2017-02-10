Ever wondered why storms have names? Here's your answer

Storms Angus, Desmond and Barbara. Ever wondered who comes up with these names? Or why there’s even a need to name storms anyway?

Well, the practice of naming storms began in the United States, and has been used there for years. Devised to differentiate between tropical cyclones, the names became alphabetical.

The method of naming storms came to the UK in 2015 as the Met Office and Ireland’s Met Eireann decided to follow suit.

It is hoped that by naming storms, it will help raise awareness of severe weather and ensure greater safety of the public.

Derrick Ryall from the Met Office said: “We have seen how naming storms elsewhere in the world raises awareness of severe weather before it strikes.

“We hope this will do the same and ensure everyone can keep themselves, their property and businesses safe and protected at times of severe weather.”

