Ever wondered what music your dog likes? Reggae, apparently

Turns out your dog is super chill and a bit cool, even though he just spent the afternoon chasing his own tail.

The Scottish SPCA, Scotland’s animal welfare charity, has released new research which suggests your dog loves a bit of reggae – a bit of three little birds by their doorstep.

(WilleeCole/Thinkstock)

Wait, don’t you start to pigeonhole your dogs, man, because they not only like reggae, they each have their own musical preferences, according to the study. But “reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behaviour”.

PhD student Amy Bowman said: “The research, which took place at the Scottish SPCA centre in Dumbarton, clearly shows that music has an effect on a dog’s behaviour.

“We were keen to explore the effect playing different genres of music had, and it was clear that the physiological and behavioural changes observed were maintained during the trial when the dogs were exposed to a variety of music.”

Professor Neil Evans said: “Overall, the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that, like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences.”

Vibes.

SundanceNOW DocClub GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

