EU's Donald Tusk questioned in Polish investigation

European Council president Donald Tusk has said the case in which he was questioned as a witness in Poland is of "highly political character".

Mr Tusk spent more than eight hours behind closed doors on Wednesday responding to questions by military prosecutors.

The investigation deals with alleged secret illegal contacts between Polish and Russian intelligence officials at a time when Mr Tusk was Poland's prime minister.

Mr Tusk told reporters as he left the prosecutors' office that he cannot give details of the questioning, which is secret, but that he was treated hospitably.

