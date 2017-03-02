European Parliament lifts Marine Le Pen's immunity from prosecution

The European Parliament has voted to lift French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's immunity from prosecution.

The legislature voted by a broad majority in Brussels to clear the way for the possible prosecution of Ms Le Pen over her tweets of gruesome images of violence by Islamic State extremists.

Ms Le Pen, a leading candidate in this year's French presidential election, posted them in response to a journalist who drew an analogy between her anti-immigration National Front party and IS extremists.

She was trying to show the difference between the two groups but the effort backfired, drawing widespread condemnation.

The French interior minister accused her of fomenting IS propaganda.

Ms Le Pen, in addition to being the leader of France's far-right National Front party, is also a politician with the European Parliament.