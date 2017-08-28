European leaders agree new asylum policy for Africans

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain have agreed on a new policy to grant asylum to vulnerable migrants who apply for protection while in Africa instead of their destination countries.

In a joint statement released after a meeting in Paris, the four leaders acknowledged a need for initiating in Chad and Niger the process of resettling in Europe "particularly vulnerable migrants".

They announced they plan to carry out "protection missions" in the African nations in cooperation with the United Nations' refugee and migration agencies.

The process would allow migrants to immigrant legally to Europe if they are on an eligibility list provided by the UN refugee agency and registered with authorities in Niger and Chad.

In parallel, the European leaders agreed to help Chad and Niger with border control to stem illegal migration.

