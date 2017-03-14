European court rules employers can stop workers from wearing religious symbols

The EU's top court has ruled employers can stop workers from wearing religious symbols.

It is after security company G4S sacked a woman in Belgium who refused to take off an Islamic headscarf.

Judges ruled it did not constitute direct discrimination, but Mark Stone says it is not the end of the matter.

"What the European Court of Justice has done is battered it back to the national courts, they say it is up to the Belgian courts to decide whether it was proportionate to actually dismiss the woman on the grounds of indirect discrimination."