European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker rules out second term
11/02/2017 - 18:19:19
Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said today he will not run for another term.
The 62-year-old told German public radio Deutschlandfunk that looking back at 2014, when he became president, he had a good campaign at the time.
But he said "there will not be a second (campaign), because I will not run again".
The former prime minister of Luxembourg is set to serve his term until 2019.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union.
AP
