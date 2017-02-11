European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker rules out second term

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said today he will not run for another term.

The 62-year-old told German public radio Deutschlandfunk that looking back at 2014, when he became president, he had a good campaign at the time.

But he said "there will not be a second (campaign), because I will not run again".

The former prime minister of Luxembourg is set to serve his term until 2019.

The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union.

AP