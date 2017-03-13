EU urges Turkey to stop 'excessive statements' after Nazi comments

The European Union has called on Turkey to cease "excessive statements" after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pictured) made several Nazi comparisons with EU member states Germany and the Netherlands in recent days.

EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas said: "The EU calls on Turkey to refrain from excessive statements and actions that risk to further exacerbate the situation."

He said that "matters of concern can only be resolved through open and direct communication channels", adding that it is "essential to avoid further escalation and find ways to calm down the situation".

Meanwhile, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged all members of the alliance "to show mutual respect, to be calm and have a measured approach" as tensions mounted between Turkey and the Netherlands.

He said that "it is important that we now focus on everything that unites us" such as common threats and challenges like the so-called Islamic State group.

- AP