EU greenhouse gas emissions show first rise since 2010

A new report shows that greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union rose in 2015 - the first increase since 2010.

The European Environment Agency said emissions grew by 0.5% compared with 2014, mainly due to increases from transportation and a colder winter.

The report released on Thursday comes as the EU is trying to emphasise its commitment to combating climate change.

Greenhouse gases are a major contributor to man-made climate change and most countries around the world have pledged to reduce emissions under the Paris climate accord.

The European Environment Agency noted that the EU has achieved a long-term reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 to 2015 of 22.1%, despite economic growth of 50%.