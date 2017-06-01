EU greenhouse gas emissions show first rise since 2010
01/06/2017 - 14:58:15Back to World Home
A new report shows that greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union rose in 2015 - the first increase since 2010.
The European Environment Agency said emissions grew by 0.5% compared with 2014, mainly due to increases from transportation and a colder winter.
The report released on Thursday comes as the EU is trying to emphasise its commitment to combating climate change.
Greenhouse gases are a major contributor to man-made climate change and most countries around the world have pledged to reduce emissions under the Paris climate accord.
The European Environment Agency noted that the EU has achieved a long-term reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 to 2015 of 22.1%, despite economic growth of 50%.
Join the conversation - comment here