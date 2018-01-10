Ethiopia bans adoptions by foreign nationals

Ethiopia is to ban foreign adoptions amid concerns about mistreatment of children overseas.

The approval came after rare heated debate as some politicians worried that the East African nation does not have enough childcare centres to handle the effects of the ban.

Ethiopia had been among the top 10 countries for adoptions in the United States, according to State Department figures released last year.

The US in November warned that Ethiopian authorities were tightening restrictions on adoptions and that the State Department would continue to engage Ethiopia’s government "to address its concerns".

Ethiopia’s new National Child Policy says orphans should grow up only in their homeland while honouring their culture and traditions.

- Press Association