Estimated cost of presidential protection lowered by New York police

The estimated cost for guarding US President Donald Trump, his family and their Manhattan residence has been lowered by the city of New York.

Police Commissioner James P O'Neill has written to New York's Congressional delegation to seek reimbursement.

He said it cost about 24 million US dollars to guard the Trumps and Trump Tower during the two-and-a-half months between election day and inauguration day.

The original estimate was 35 million US dollars.

When the president is not in New York, the department estimates that it costs between 127,000 US dollars and 146,000 US dollars a day to protect the first lady and their son.

If Mr Trump is in New York city, the Police Department puts the estimate at 308,000 US dollars a day.

The New York Times noted that Mr Trump has not yet returned to the city since his inauguration.

AP