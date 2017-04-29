Engagement with Trump's tweets showing decline

The number of people engaging with US president Donald Trump on Twitter has gradually declined, according to a new analysis.

One reason may be Mr Trump's recent show of restraint on Twitter - or it could be that the novelty of his tweets has faded a bit.

The Associated Press and the media analytics non-profit body Cortico took into consideration Mr Trump's Twitter feed and the users who read, react and propel his words throughout the Twittersphere.

They found that men are more likely than women to retweet Mr Trump. Left-leaning users are more likely than right-leaning ones to reply - often with commentary.

Mr Trump's social media director, Dan Scavino, said Twitter remains "an incredible way" for the president to communicate directly with the American people.

North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

We are making tremendous progress with the V. A. There has never been so much done so quickly, and we have just started. We love our VETS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

Today, I signed an Executive Order on Improving Accountability and Whistleblower Protection at the @DeptVetAffairs: https://t.co/sTxF5JYewQ pic.twitter.com/wdhI92TCvW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

PA