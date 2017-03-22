Endangered wild elephant dies after being hit and electrocuted by power pole in Cambodia

An endangered wild elephant has died in Cambodia after a power pole fell and electrocuted it, a park ranger said.

Nup Thet, a ranger at Wildlife Alliance, said the three-ton animal was killed in the jungle near Cardamom National Park late on Tuesday.

Cambodia is home to some 450 wild elephants, and about 200 of them live in Cardamom National park, said Wildlife Alliance chief executive Suwanna Gauntlet.

Last July, a wild baby elephant died in north-eastern Mondulkiri province after becoming snared in a poacher's trap in the jungle.

The death raised a red flag for many conservation groups concerned with the ability of local authorities to protect the endangered species.

- AP