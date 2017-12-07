Employers think twice about hiring women in their 20s and 30s, survey reveals

Many employers admit they would not hire a woman if they thought she might have children in the near future.

A British survey of HR managers says a large number would think twice about hiring women in their 20s and 30s despite it being illegal to make decisions on that basis.

A quarter also look at whether a woman is pregnant or has young children when deciding on career progression or promotion.
KEYWORDS: Pregnant, Women, Survey, HR, Children

 

