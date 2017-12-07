Employers think twice about hiring women in their 20s and 30s, survey reveals
07/12/2017 - 07:43:30Back to Pregnancy World Home
Many employers admit they would not hire a woman if they thought she might have children in the near future.
A British survey of HR managers says a large number would think twice about hiring women in their 20s and 30s despite it being illegal to make decisions on that basis.
A quarter also look at whether a woman is pregnant or has young children when deciding on career progression or promotion.
Join the conversation - comment here