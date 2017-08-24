Employee dead after siege Charleston restaurant; gunman also shot

Update 9.20pm: A siege in the US state of South Carolina is over.

An employee who had been shot at a restaurant in Charleston has died, and a number of hostages have been rescued.

The gunman has been shot and wounded. He is said to be in a critical condition.

Earlier:

Authorities say an employee has shot one person and is holding hostages in a restaurant in the US state of South Carolina.

The mayor of Charleston has told a news conference it is not an act of terrorism or racism.

He said he did not know the condition of the person who has been shot, or how many people are being held inside the restaurant.

