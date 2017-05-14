Emmanuel Macron's been inaugurated as France's youngest president

France’s youngest ever president Emmanuel Macron has been sworn into office, promising to do everything necessary to fight terrorism.

Macron was inaugurated at the Elysee palace in Paris and immediately launched into his mission to shake up French politics and the EU.

In his inauguration speech, Macron said he will do everything that is necessary to fight terrorism and authoritarianism and to resolve the world’s migration crisis.

He also listed “the excesses of capitalism in the world” and climate change among his future challenges.

Macron announced his determination to push ahead with reforms to free up France’s economy and pledged to press for a “more efficient, more democratic” EU.

About 300 guests, officials and family members gathered in the Elysee reception hall, including Macron’s wife, Brigitte, wearing a lavender blue dress by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton.

A former economy minister with pro-business, pro-European views, Macron is the first French president who does not originate from one of the country’s two mainstream parties.