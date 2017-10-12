Emmanuel Macron pushes on with second stage of labour reforms as unions organise street protests

France's President Emmanuel Macron has launched the second stage of his pledged labour market overhaul, focusing on unemployment benefits and job training.

Mr Macron met on Thursday with France's main workers' and employers' unions to start negotiations that will last for months.

The discussions come as workers and unions are still protesting against the first set of labour measures that Mr Macron signed last month, aimed at making it easier for firms to hire and fire and reducing the power of national collective bargaining.

Far-left activists staged a violent protest today near a human resources conference in Paris' Bois de Boulogne forest, where Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud was due to speak about Mr Macron's economic policies.

Ms Penicaud cancelled her speech, invoking a "schedule problem".

A statement said about 80 people, including 30 wearing hoods, burned three cars and threw projectiles at police.

It said 41 people were detained and no police officers were hurt.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, with FO union leader Jean-Claude Mailly, after his meeting with France's main workers and employers unions to start negotiations at the Elysee Palace, Paris, today.

The French government wants to extend unemployment benefits to independent entrepreneurs, farmers and merchants who go bankrupt.

Employees who voluntarily quit would also be entitled to unemployment benefits under strict conditions, to encourage workers to change jobs more easily.

At the same time, unemployment benefits' amount and duration could be capped to help finance the new system.

The French government also wants to make changes to job training programs in order to help unemployed people acquire the new skills needed in a rapidly changing global economy.

The leader of hard-left CGT union, Philippe Martinez, warned: "It's not an option for us to reduce the rights of people without jobs", following his meeting with Mr Macron.

The CGT union opposes the first set of labour measures and is organising a new round of strikes and street protests next week across the country.

Mr Macron, elected in May on a pro-business platform, said his economic policies aim to boost growth and job hiring and attract more French and foreign investors to the country.

The unemployment rate in France has been hovering around 10% for years.

The government wants to pass the new labour measures by summer 2018.

AP