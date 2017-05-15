Emmanuel Macron moves quickly on first full day in office

France's freshly-inaugurated president Emmanuel Macron is expected to move quickly on his first full day in office today, on both foreign and domestic fronts.

He is meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin and possibly unveiling his choice of prime minister.

Among names being bandied around for the top job in Mr Macron's first government, speculation is mostly centring on Edouard Philippe.

The 46-year-old politician, largely unknown to voters, is a member of the mainstream-right Republicans party.

His appointment would be seen as an effort by the centrist Mr Macron to build a majority in parliament by drawing in politicians from the right.

Mr Macron's trip to Berlin, his first as president, signals his intent to also move rapidly on campaign promises to revive support for the European Union by reforming and strengthening it.

