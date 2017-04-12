Elephants have a 'rare' level of self-understanding

Elephants have a “rare” level of self-awareness and understanding of their own bodies, an experiment has shown.

A University of Cambridge study showed how intelligent elephants are by getting the mammals to walk on to a mat, pick up a stick and pass it to an experimenter.

In control conditions the sticks were loose, so the Asian elephants had no trouble picking it up and passing it to the researcher.

But in the experiment the sticks were tied to the mat, meaning the elephant’s body weight prevented them from passing the stick unless they walked off it.

(University of Cambridge/PA)

The elephants stepped off the mat on average 42 out of 48 times during the experiment, compared to just three out of 48 in the control.

Researchers said this shows elephants are able to recognise their bodies as obstacles to success in problem-solving.

The test, which involved 12 elephants in Thailand, was devised by Dr Josh Plotnik and Rachel Dale.

(University of Cambridge/PA)

Ms Dale said: “Elephants are well regarded as one of the most intelligent animals on the planet, but we still need more empirical, scientific evidence to support this belief.

“We know, for example, that they are capable of thoughtful co-operation and empathy, and are able to recognise themselves in a mirror.

“These abilities are highly unusual in animals and very rare indeed in non-primates.”

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Dr Plotnik added: “This is a deceptively simple test, but its implications are quite profound.

“The elephants understood that their bodies were getting in the way, so they stepped aside to enable themselves to complete the task.

“In a similar test, this is something that young children are unable to understand until they are about two years old.

“This implies that elephants may be capable of recognising themselves as separate from objects or their environment. This means that they may have a level of self-understanding, coupled with their passing of the mirror test, which is quite rare in the animal kingdom.”

The study, largely funded by a Newton International Fellowship from the Royal Society awarded to Dr Plotnik, is published in the journal Scientific Reports.