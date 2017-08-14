Elephant kills Argentinian hunter in Namibia

An elephant has trampled and killed an Argentinian hunter who was among a group tracking a herd in Namibia.

Local media reported that 46-year-old Jose Monzalvez was killed on Saturday afternoon in a private wildlife area 43 miles north-west of the small town of Kalkfeld.

Mr Monzalvez, who worked for an oil company, was with another Argentinian and three Namibians when he was killed.

One of the elephants is reported to have charged before the group was able to shoot.

Relatives have been informed of Mr Monzalvez's death.

AP