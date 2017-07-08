Elderly resident and two families among eight killed in Italy building collapse

Eight bodies have been pulled from the rubble of an apartment building that partially collapsed in Italy, fire crews say.

The dead have been named as an elderly resident and two families, one with children of school age, and one with a grown son living at home.

The work of digging through the debris in a seaside town south of Naples for victims ended on Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after the five-story residential building collapsed.

About 80 firefighters worked through the night with diggers, drills and by hand to locate the victims.

The cause remains under investigation but authorities say it may be linked to renovation work on the building.

It is located along the Naples-Salerno railway line in the town of Torre Annunziata.

Debris fell onto the rails, and the scenic line that connects Naples with Pompeii archaeological site and the scenic Amalfi coast remains closed.

Witnesses said there was no explosion before the collapse but a train had just passed.

The Italian railway said vibrations from the train have no impact on adjacent buildings.

Prosecutors said they were investigating possible charges.

Carabinieri were the first to respond to the collapse at 6.30am as many residents still slept, digging by hand to find survivors.

The work continued for hours by hand until heavier equipment arrived, while sniffer dogs checked for signs of life.

"We intervened immediately," Carabinieri Marshall Francesco Murciano told Sky TG24.

"We found ourselves before a chilling scene. We started to dig with our bare hands, without any tools."