Elderly Greek man charged for setting up a firing range on his balcony
An elderly Greek man has been arrested for allegedly setting up an improvised firing range on his balcony in a densely populated area of Athens and using guns he owned illegally for target practice.
One of the handgun shots the man allegedly fired at a wooden target fixed to his balcony railings hit a neighbouring flat in Piraeus, the Greek capital's harbour, a police statement said.
Nobody was hurt.
A search of the 72-year-old suspect's apartment produced five illegally owned handguns, the statement said.
Officers also found 21 shotguns - most of them licensed legally - a sword, a silencer, an axe, a Taser, knives and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
The man was arrested and charged with firearms law violations and attempted grievous bodily harm.
- AP
