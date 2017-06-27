Elderly Greek man charged for setting up a firing range on his balcony

An elderly Greek man has been arrested for allegedly setting up an improvised firing range on his balcony in a densely populated area of Athens and using guns he owned illegally for target practice.

One of the handgun shots the man allegedly fired at a wooden target fixed to his balcony railings hit a neighbouring flat in Piraeus, the Greek capital's harbour, a police statement said.

Nobody was hurt.

A search of the 72-year-old suspect's apartment produced five illegally owned handguns, the statement said.

Officers also found 21 shotguns - most of them licensed legally - a sword, a silencer, an axe, a Taser, knives and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The man was arrested and charged with firearms law violations and attempted grievous bodily harm.

- AP