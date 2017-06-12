Elderly brother and sister arrested after man found shot dead

An elderly brother and sister have been arrested after a man was found shot dead at a property in the UK.

Reuben and Kathleen Gregory are being held on suspicion of murder following an incident near the Colnbrook bypass, Slough, Berkshire, just before 3.30am on Monday.

Emergency services teams, including armed officers, who responded to the reports found a man in his 40s who was declared dead at the scene.

A Thames Valley Police forensic officer next to a caravan in the woods near to the scene of a fatal shooting near the Colnbrook bypass. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA

Mr Gregory, aged in his 70s, lived with his sister, aged in her 50s, in what a relative described as a "secluded" woodland. The pair have been in the area for more than 50 years.

The female relative, who did not wish to be identified, described them as "very, very quiet inoffensive people who don't cause any problems to anyone".

She said: "They are just very peaceable people, living a very simple life. That's the way they have always lived, that's the only life they know."

The woman said they had been targeted 30 years ago in a burglary during which Ms Gregory was tied up.

Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Ward, of Thames Valley Police, said investigators were treating the shooting as an "isolated incident" as he tried to reassure locals.

Mr Ward said: "I must stress that this incident is not being treated as related to terrorism and there is no threat to the wider public."

He appealed to anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the area in the early hours of the morning to call Thames Valley Police officers on 101.

-PA