Eight shot dead at house party to watch American football games in Dallas

Seven people have been shot dead during a gathering at a suburban Dallas home before police killed the suspect, officers said.

Debbie Lane told the WFAA television station that her daughter Meredith was among those killed in the shooting in Plano on Sunday night.

She said her daughter owned the home and had recently divorced her husband of six years.

She said her daughter, a native of Georgia, was hosting a party to watch American football games, starting with Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears and continuing with Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants.

"She was a cook, and a quite a fine one, and she loved hosting friends and families," Debbie Lane said.

Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims or the suspect. All of those killed and injured are believed to be adults.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at about 8pm Sunday. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter and opened fire, killing the suspect.

"The first responding officer actually heard gunshots taking place inside the residence," Mr Tilley said.

Officers then found nine gunshot victims - seven dead and two injured. The two injured were taken to hospital.

Neighbour Stacey Glover told the Dallas Morning News that the party had started early in the afternoon and that she had seen people laughing and grilling outside.

She said she then heard the shots around 8pm. She opened her door and smelled gunpowder. She said she heard police who arrived yell "hands up" before more shots rang out.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Mr Tilley said authorities are still investigating many aspects of the case, including the relationships between those at the home. He did not know the total number of people at the gathering.

He said a shooting of this magnitude is unusual for a quiet neighbourhood like Plano. He could not say whether police had been called to the home before Sunday.

Mr Tilley said the Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting and are helping Plano police with the homicide investigation.

